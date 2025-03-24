Court documents: Crank phone call from bank robber's wife part of KCK bank robbery

Court documents reveal a woman charged in a Jan. 31 bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas, made a crank phone call claiming an armed man wearing body armor, armed with a gun, was inside a KCK school.

According to a court document obtained by KSHB 41 News, the phone call drew over a dozen Kansas City, Kansas, police officers and numerous officers from the Kansas City, Kansas, School District's Police Department.

After an extensive search of the school building, officers found no threat to anyone at the school.

When those officers were checking the school, a 6 foot, 5 inch, 320-pound man walked into the U.S Bank branch at 10959 Parallel Parkway.

The man, later identified as Willie Sampson, 51, was dressed in all-black clothing and a green mask, sunglasses or goggles and purple latex gloves, according to the court document.

Sampson allegedly pointed a handgun at several people and grabbed over $11,000 and stuffed it into a bag.

Detectives used cell phones and other technology to track down Sampson and his accomplice, Kimberly Thomas-Sampson, 50.

Sampson was on federal probation for a weapons crime at the time of the robbery, the court document states.

Thomas-Sampson and Willie Sampson were married.

She was placed on administrative leave from her role as a Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools special education coordinator, according to a statement from the district after the charges were announced.

The couple are charged in Wyandotte County Court with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated non-residential burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and theft, according to a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department news release.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.