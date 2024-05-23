Court documents detail misdemeanor marijuana charges against 2 Chiefs OL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents released late Wednesday reveal additional details surrounding the arrest and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges against two Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen.

Last Friday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office charged Wanya Morris and Chukwuebeuka Godrick with misdemeanor marijuana possession following a traffic stop.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, around 10 p.m. on May 16, a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the area of W. 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park pulled over a Jeep that did not have its taillights turned on.

The affidavit states the deputy “smelled the strong odor of marijuana” coming from inside the Jeep, which was being driven by Godrick, with Morris in the front passenger seat.

The deputy eventually learned from the pair that Godrick had marijuana in his front pants pocket and Morris had marijuana in a black bag on the floor of the Jeep.

The affidavit says the deputy located the marijuana, field tested it, and found it to be presumptively positive for THC. It was not clear how much marijuana either person had in their possession.

The pair were arrested and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center early Friday morning, May 17. The pair made a video appearance before a Johnson County District Court judge later Friday before posting $2,500 bond.

Club officials Friday said they were aware of the arrest.

When asked about the charges, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday that he would let the case play out.

The pair are next set to appear in court on July 11.

