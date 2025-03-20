Court documents detail multi-state crime spree that ended in police shooting in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents filed Wednesday help piece together the details of a multi-state crime spree that ended in a police shooting Tuesday night in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, KCPD officers attempted a traffic stop on the driver of a Jeep SUV. The driver fled the stop and was able to escape KCPD officers.

A police helicopter later located the Jeep unoccupied in a parking garage in Kansas City, Kansas.

Watch the Missouri State Highway Patrol brief reporters Tuesday following the shooting.

MSHP provides update on police shooting in 1600 block of Jefferson

As the helicopter was overhead, pilots observed the driver of the Jeep get into the back seat of a second car, a black Infiniti G37x luxury car. While the helicopter was overhead, officers learned the driver of the Infiniti had previously eluded Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on an unidentified incident.

From the parking garage, the driver of the Infiniti, later identified as Robert Beebe, and the backseat passenger, drove along Southwest Boulevard in KCMO as the police helicopter remained overhead.

In the 700 block of Southwest Boulevard, the backseat passenger bailed out and was taken into custody.

Beebe continued driving in the area as the police helicopter followed from the air.

Eventually, Beebe parked the Infiniti near a carport in the 1600 block of Jefferson, where police were dispatched on the ground to conduct a car check.

The first officers arrived on the scene and allegedly gave commands to Beebe to surrender. Beebe initially drove backward and forward and struck a street sign.

Officers told investigators that Beebe again backed up the car and this time struck the passenger side of a police vehicle that was occupied by a female victim who was on a department-approved ride along.

It was during this point that one of the officers opened fire and struck Beebe who was still inside the Infiniti.

No officers were injured in the incident. The female in the back seat of the police car was not seriously injured. Beebe was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Beebe, of Kansas City, Missouri, with felony resisting of a traffic stop, felony unlawful possession of a firearm and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed it had been stolen on March 6, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. Police also recovered a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson from the front driver-side floorboard. A search of the gun’s serial number revealed it had been stolen on Feb. 13, 2025 out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Beebe remained in custody as of Thursday morning on a $50,000 bond.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.