Court documents: Man admitted to shooting, killing man on Fourth of July in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jairo Daniel Garcia Perez admitted to KCMO police he shot Carlos Martinez Ramirez after an argument on July 4, a court document reveals.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. in the 8900 block of Longview Road in KCMO.

Martinez Ramirez died a short time later at a hospital.

One person told police the two men did not get along and had argued in the past.

Martinez Ramirez, Garcia Perez and several others worked together in the past or lived with one another.

Police arrested Garcia on July 26 and he admitted to the shooting.

He told a detective he used a .9mm pistol and threw it along the road as he fled the murder scene, the court document states.

Garcia Perez is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

His bond was set at $200,000, cash only.

