Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Court documents: Man admitted to shooting, killing man on Fourth of July in KCMO

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 19:18:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jairo Daniel Garcia Perez admitted to KCMO police he shot Carlos Martinez Ramirez after an argument on July 4, a court document reveals.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. in the 8900 block of Longview Road in KCMO.

Martinez Ramirez died a short time later at a hospital.

One person told police the two men did not get along and had argued in the past.

Martinez Ramirez, Garcia Perez and several others worked together in the past or lived with one another.

Police arrested Garcia on July 26 and he admitted to the shooting.

He told a detective he used a .9mm pistol and threw it along the road as he fled the murder scene, the court document states.

Garcia Perez is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

His bond was set at $200,000, cash only.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock