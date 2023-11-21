Court documents outline events leading up to fentanyl poisoning death of Shawnee 16-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Hansberry, 28, made his preliminary appearance in court Tuesday morning after he was charged in the fentanyl poisoning death of 16-year-old boy Cooper Davis, of Shawnee.

In October, the KSHB 41 I-Team learned Hansberry was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death.

Newly obtained court documents detail the events leading up to Cooper's death.

Detectives learned that on Aug. 28, 2021, a group of individuals met Hansberry in Kansas City, Missouri, and purchased K2, which is synthetic marijuana, per a sworn affidavit. The group also bought a Percocet pill from a home in Kansas City, Kansas.

The group reportedly went to a Shawnee home and took the pill.

The next day, members of the group picked up Hansberry in Kansas City, Missouri, and drove to a residence, where Hansberry went inside to pick up synthetic marijuana, per documents. While inside the vehicle, Hansberry reportedly sold the group two pills marked with an "M" and "30," which he told them was Percocet.

"Detectives with the Northeast Kansas Drug Task Force know that street manufactured 'Percocets' are often pressed with fentanyl and acetaminophen or some other cutting agent and marked to resemble a legitimate M30 tablet," court documents state.

The group went back to a residence in Shawnee and snorted the two pills, per the sworn affidavit. Members of the group reported throwing up and excessive sweating after taking the pills.

Three members of the group left the residence around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 29.

One member of the group remained at the home with Cooper. He said they both fell asleep after taking the pill, and he woke up to find Cooper not breathing.

After waking, he called 911, and Shawnee police officers were dispatched to the home.

Cooper was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Cooper and discovered his cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

The Johnson County Drug Task Force investigated Cooper's death.