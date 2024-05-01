Court documents: Overland Park 1-year-old's 2023 death caused by malnourishment, dehydration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents revealed more details into why two Overland Park parents were charged in connection to the death of their 1-year-old daughter, as well as abuse charges for another child.

On May 22, 2023, Overland Park police officers responded to an apartment related to a non-breather.

Emergency medical services declared the girl dead. It was estimated she'd been dead for about 11 hours; crews responded around 11 a.m.

Kevin Martenia, 31, and Alexis Williams, 30, are charged with first-degree murder in the young girl's death.

Police reported being able to see the young girl's ribs on her stomach and bruising on her face. Investigators also noted other signs of malnourishment.

A doctor later ruled the bruising was caused by her lying in one spot for a long period of time after she died.

Detectives interviewed both Williams and Martenia separately. Both said the girl didn't have any major health issues.

Martenia said the girl had gone to the hospital a few months after she was born (May 19, 2022) for possible jaundice. He wasn't able to provide information on the baby's medical provider.

Williams wasn't able to answer when the girl had last been to the doctor, who her medical provider was or where her daughter was rated on growth charts. She did "make a point to mention" food was not restricted.

Williams told investigators she had breastfed the child until about a month and a half prior when she switched to formula and some blended foods.

Still, a doctor ruled the girl died from malnutrition and dehydration.

Investigators also interviewed other children of Williams and Martenia.

They told investigators the parents would often physically discipline them using a rope, phone charger and rod.

Williams and Martenia are also charged with abuse of a child under 18 and aggravated endangerment of a child.

—

