Man and woman charged with murder in child's death in May 2023 in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman are charged in Johnson County Court with the May 22, 2023, death of a child in Overland Park.

Kevin Martenia, 31, and Alexis Williams, 30, made their first court appearances Thursday on charges of first degree murder, abuse of a child under 18 and aggravated endangerment of a child.

A judge set each of their bonds at $1,000,000.

They will be back in court April 25 for a hearing.

The criminal complaint filed in the case states Martenia and Williams inflicted cruel and inhuman corporal punishment on a child at least six-years-old, but less than 18-years-old.

No other information about the case has been released.

