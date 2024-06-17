Court documents reveal details in Missouri man’s murder of wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents filed late last week provide additional details in the murder of a 24-year-old woman by her husband.

On Thursday, June 14, Gavino McJunkins-Macias, 23, called police in Carthage, Missouri, and told them about the body of his wife in a camper in the 600 block of N. Main Street.

Responding officers located the body of Kenia Lopez inside the camper and detained Macias for questioning.

During the interview, Macias acknowledged the camper belonged to him and that he had brought the camper to Carthage earlier that morning.

Detectives believe Lopez was killed in a rural area of Miami County near Louisburg, Kansas, just south of the Kansas City area. Macias then drove the camper with Lopez’s body into Missouri.

Once in Missouri, Macias told detectives that he unhitched the camper and left the body of his wife for more than three hours while he met with his family “and handled other business without first notifying the proper authorities.”

Macias was charged with one count of abandonment of a corpse in Missouri. Macias remains in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center as of noon Monday, June 17.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Friday that Macias would face murder charges in Kansas connected to Lopez’s death.

