Court documents reveal more on deadly incident involving Leavenworth High School senior

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument during a pickup basketball game moved outside where one of the players suffered a punch to the face, fell back and his head struck a curb.

Leavenworth police officers were sent just after 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 to the Leavenworth Hotel to check on a disturbance, according to a court document.

An officer found Eric Miller, 18, a Leavenworth High School senior , bleeding from the back of his head.

One officer held a shirt to the back of Miller's head to try to stop the bleeding, the court document states.

A second officer also rendered aid before an ambulance came and took Miller to a hospital, where he died the next day.

Videos reviewed by a Leavenworth police officers led police to discover Miller and the second teen had been arguing and were pulled apart by others at the game, according to the court document.

Miller and Ismael Caleb Salinas-Richardson were in a street when Miller moved around and Salinas-Richardson hit Miller in the face.

Officers contacted Salinas-Richardson by phone and he refused to tell them where he was or meet with police.

He was arrested at a house in Grandview, Missouri.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson charged Salinas-Richardson with involuntary manslaughter.

No word on a court date for Salinas-Richardson.

