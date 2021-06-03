Court documents: State did not err in Kylr Yust trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in the Kylr Yust murder trial say the state did not err in any of the 61 grievances defense attorneys laid out in their motion for a new trial .

Yust was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter in connection to the deaths of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky.

A 28-page document submitted Wednesday on behalf of the state details the alleged infractions, which range from excluding testimony from several witnesses and denying a change in venue to allowing recordings from visits to Yust while he was at Cass County Jail to be presented.

A ruling has not yet been given on a potential new trial, which Yust’s attorneys filed a motion for in May.

Yust is expected to appear in Cass County court at 2:30 p.m. Monday for sentencing.

A jury recommended in April that he serve 15 years for Kopetsky’s death and life imprisonment for Runions’ murder.

