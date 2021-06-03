Court documents: State did not err in Kylr Yust trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in the Kylr Yust murder trial say the state did not err in any of the 61 grievances defense attorneys laid out in their motion for a new trial.
Yust was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter in connection to the deaths of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky.
A 28-page document submitted Wednesday on behalf of the state details the alleged infractions, which range from excluding testimony from several witnesses and denying a change in venue to allowing recordings from visits to Yust while he was at Cass County Jail to be presented.
A ruling has not yet been given on a potential new trial, which Yust’s attorneys filed a motion for in May.
Yust is expected to appear in Cass County court at 2:30 p.m. Monday for sentencing.
A jury recommended in April that he serve 15 years for Kopetsky’s death and life imprisonment for Runions’ murder.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.