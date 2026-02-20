Crews report Sunshine Lake fire in Ray County under control; 7 families displaced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire Thursday along Sunshine Lake in Ray County that displaced seven families was placed under control Friday morning, the Ray County Sheriff's Office said.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 A multi-structure fire occurred Thursday near Sunshine Lake in Ray County.

Lt. Col. Tom Noon with the Ray County Sheriff’s Office reported there were fire flare-ups overnight Thursday and Friday morning, but the fire is now considered under control.

As of 9:15 a.m. Friday, large trees were still burning, and embers from those fires were blowing around due to the wind, posing a potential risk.

Sunshine Lake-area residents are now allowed to return to their properties, but law enforcement is urging caution and asking residents to not interfere with fire operations, per a Ray County sheriff's social media post.

Seven families were displaced by the fire, per law enforcement. Lt. Col. Noon said he did not know, as of Friday morning, how many individuals took advantage of the shelter in nearby Richmond.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army said as many as 60 people needed assistance after Thursday's fire .

Those agencies continue to provide support to those impacted and can be reached at these numbers:



American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Salvation Army in Richmond at 816-776-8190

Multiple fire agencies, along with the Ray County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, worked the scene of the fire.

"We would like to thank all responding fire agencies, our deputies, and our community partners, including the American Red Cross and the Richmond Salvation Army, for their continued response and support," the Ray County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "We appreciate the community’s cooperation as recovery efforts continue."

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to the Ray County Sheriff’s Office.

