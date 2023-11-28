Dangerously mobile home: Excelsior Springs police involved in pursuit with truck towing house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Excelsior Springs police are thankful nobody got hurt during a highway pursuit with a house last Thursday.

After the truck towing a manufactured house was involved in a wreck, the roughly 70-foot long residence sat near U.S. 69 and Missouri Route 116 just east of Lathrop in Clinton County.

That’s where our Thanksgiving Day tale begins after a man with a truck and some serious towing capability went to pick up the house.

Driving south along U.S. 69 through Excelsior Springs, police grew concerned.

“He was traveling all over the roadway,” Excelsior Springs Police Sgt. Kyle Craven said in the video. “We thought he might have been drunk.”

Police were unsuccessful in getting the truck, which was traveling around 30 mph, stopped until the driver took a wild left turn at Cameron Road in Mosby, where the driver pulled the house through a culvert and crashed, according to a Facebook post with video of dashcam footage from the incident.

“We were chasing him real fast down the road,” Craven said. “One of my officers didn’t spike strip him fast enough and we chased him. He went off the roadway and jacked up his truck, jacked up his trailer.”

Police arrested the unidentified driver, who had hauled the house more than 35 miles.

“Then, we took him to jail — like Excelsior Springs does, whoo-wee,” Craven said.

There were no injuries reported in the highly unusual incident.

“It's not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house!” Excelsior Springs police said in a post on Facebook.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.