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A dash camera captured the scary moments for a motorist early Wednesday morning on Interstate 435 in Overland Park as a wrong-way driver barreled down the interstate.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, KSHB 41 viewer Kurt Fisher told traffic anchor Daniela Leon he was driving westbound on I-435 between Quivira Road and U.S. 69 Highway when the dash camera in his car captured the driver of a car speeding the wrong way.

Dash cam captures I-435 wrong-way driver narrowly missing other cars Wednesday

Overland Park police say the wrong-way driver eventually crashed head-on into another motorist on the highway.

The wrong-way driver, who was suspected of driving while intoxicated, sustained serious injuries from the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital, per police. The driver of the car that the wrong-way driver crashed into was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours during the investigation. It was reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m.

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