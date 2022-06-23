David Loar, officer in Greitens ride-along probe, no longer with KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police captain at the center of a criminal investigation into a ride-along provided to U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens is no longer with the department.

A KCPD spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that Capt. David Loar is “no longer employed by the police department,” effective June 12.

Loar, who is the son of KCMO 2nd District City Councilwoman Teresa Loar, was recently promoted to the rank of captain. He was recognized at a Jan. 13 promotion ceremony along with dozens of other officers.

He was still listed on the KCPD website as the Watch III commander for the North Patrol Division on Wednesday afternoon.

Loar joined KCPD on Jan. 8, 1996.

KCPD announced April 26 that an employee was under investigation for giving Greitens a ride-along in violation of prohibited political activity. Greitens leads a crowded field seeking the Republican nomination to replace retiring Sen.Roy Blunt.

“The Kansas City, Missouri [sic] Police Department is an apolitical organization,” the KCPD Board of Police Commissioners said in a statement two months ago announcing the investigation. “It does not promote or support political candidates.”

Greitens, who in 2018 resigned under pressure as governor of Missouri after serving less than half his first term, is not being investigated as part of the criminal probe, but the police board said Greitens’ camp did not receive permission to use video from the ride-along in a social media post.

The post, which has since been deleted at KCPD’s request, appeared on Twitter, according to screen captures from former Associated Press correspondent Scott Charton .

KSHB 41 has not obtained a copy of the court order appointing Moore as special prosecutor, but a KCPD source confirmed reports that Loar is the subject of the investigation for which a special prospector was appointed last month in Platte County.

Presiding Platte County Circuit Judge Thomas Fincham's office did not reply to a message.

According to Chapter 84 of Missouri law, “No officer or employee of such department shall solicit any person to vote for or against any candidate for public office, or poll precincts or be connected with other political work of similar character on behalf of any political organization, party, or candidate while on duty or while wearing the official uniform of the department.”

Violations of 84.830, which places prohibitions on police department activities, are subject to automatic termination along with a fine of $50 to $500 and up to six months in prison.

No charges have been filed against Loar, but police confirmed that the case was forwarded to Special Prosecutor Darrell Moore’s office on June 2 for consideration of charges.

Moore, who currently serves as executive director of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, is away the office on vacation this week, according to his office.

Moore previously served as the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney from 1999-2011 and worked for the Missouri State Auditor’s and Attorney General’s offices.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .