Deputies search for man who escaped from Ray County Jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ray County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man Tuesday who escaped from the Ray County Jail in Henrietta, Missouri.

The Ray County Sheriff's Office says Justin Robinson, who escaped from the jail, is considered dangerous to the community.

Robinson was charged on Jan. 30, 2023 with three counts endangering the welfare of a child, six counts armed criminal action and six counts domestic abuse.

Robinson is described as a Black male who is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and 180 pounds.

He was last seen at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday near North Spartan Drive and East Main Street in Richmond, Missouri.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts, deputies say.

There is no word on why Robinson was detained.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.