Des Moines man found guilty in 2021 killing of Prairie Village man

Posted at 5:12 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 18:12:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Des Moines, Iowa, man has been found guilty in the 2021 death of a Prairie Village man.

Last week, a jury determined Michael L. Balance, 60, committed second-degree murder.

In May 2021, Balance was charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was later found not guilty.

Prairie Village police responded around 6 p.m. on May 1, 2021, to a residence in the 3700 block of West 75th Street. John Hoffman, 70, was found dead inside.

The Prairie Village Police Department, Kansas City, Missouri, Metro Squad and Johnson County Crime Lab aided the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of this case.

Balance’s sentencing is set for Dec. 15.


