Iowa man, 58, charged in Prairie Village homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 58-year-old man from Des Moines, Iowa, has been charged in a Prairie Village homicide.

Police were called to an apartment complex just after 6 p.m. Saturday , where they found 70-year-old John Hoffman dead inside a residence.

Michael Balance faces one count of premeditated first-degree murder in Johnson County.

He was arrested in Des Moines following a joint investigation by Prairie Village police, the Kansas City Metro Squad and Johnson County Crime Lab.

He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

A date for his first appearance in court has not been set.

Monday, Hoffman's daughter told 41 Action News her father was the "most amazing friend, dad" and the "best person you would ever know."

She provided photos of her dad, who she said had lived at the complex for four years.

Samantha Hoffman John Hoffman, 70, was killed at a Prairie Village apartment complex on May 1, 2021. His family describes him as an amazing friend and father.

Neighbors told 41 Action News reporter Andres Gutierrez they were in shock and comforting one another as they remembered Hoffman's qualities and personality .

"He’d take you to an appointment whatever you needed, he was that kind of man and just kind of very kind and very generous," Andrew said.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .