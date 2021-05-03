Neighbors find man shot dead inside Prairie Village apartment, police announce arrest

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Prairie Village police and crime scene technicians were back at the home on Sunday, where John Hoffman was found dead by neighbors the night before.

Neighbors told 41 Action News that Hoffman lived there for about a year.

"At about 7:30 in the morning Saturday, I was awakened with a really loud screeching noise, screaming kind of, and then I heard like a 'pop pop' and then I heard a big thud," one of Hoffman's neighbors, who didn't want to be identified said.

Initially she didn't think much of it since she said nothing out of the ordinary usually happens at the Deauville Apartments located in the 3700 block of West 75th Street.

"They had not seen John all day and he's a guy that's an early riser. He picks up all the flowers and stuff like that he helps his neighbors an awful lot," Sue Andrew, another neighbor said.

Around dinnertime some of them checked on Hoffman.

"And so, they had an agreement amongst themselves - that where would the keys would be - to get in their house should something happen and so they took his key and went inside, three ladies did," Andrew said.

Neighbors discovered Hoffman shot in the kitchen and called police.

Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A day later neighbors said they aren't fearful of their surroundings because they believe the suspect and Hoffman knew each other.

Sunday evening police announced they arrested a suspect in the killing.

Neighbors left in shock are now comforting one another as they remember Hoffman's qualities and personality.

"He’d take you to an appointment whatever you needed, he was that kind of man and just kind of very kind and very generous," Andrew said.

