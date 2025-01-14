Detectives ask for public's help in Friday murder of Platte County sportswriter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives need the public's help to find the person who shot to death a man Friday night on Interstate 29 in Platte County, Missouri.

Police found Dennis Sharkey, 50, of Liberty, Missouri, shot inside his car at the bottom of an embankment south of Northwest 72nd Street off Interstate 29.

Sharkey was declared dead at a hospital.

Metro Squad detectives, specially-trained investigators, are helping the Platte County Sheriff's Department with the investigation.

Detectives want to talk with anyone driving north or southbound on Interstate 29 between 6:50 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday.

They also want people who were on the interstate at that time who had dash camera video to contact detectives.

Sharkey worked as a sportswriter at the Platte County Citizen.

The newspaper posted a message on their Facebook about his death.

"The Platte County Citizen Staff are saddened by the loss of Dennis Sharkey, The Citizen's sports reporter, who died by homicide Friday night," the newspaper said in the post.

Anyone with information about the murder of Dennis Sharkey should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

