Dixon, Missouri, woman charged with 2nd-degree murder for August shooting at Independence motel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Courtney Joe Wilcox has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting outside an Independence motel on Aug. 3.

Wilcox, who is from Dixon, Missouri, which is approximately 198 miles southeast of Kansas City, Missouri, also faces an armed criminal action charge for the shooting that took the life of one, according to a Jackson County Prosecutor's Office news release.

KSHB 41 previously reported the victim of the shooting is 45-year-old Carlos Palacio, of Kansas City, Kansas.

She was taken into custody in St. Roberts, Missouri, earlier this week as a person of interest, when she told police she gave the male victim $1,000 for narcotics, but later believed he "ripped her."

She then told another person of the incident, who then went to look for the victim. She says she later saw the victim shot in front of the Independence motel.

Officers with the Independence Police Department responded to the area of 9800 E US 40 Highway on Aug. 3 on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim on his back in the parking lot of the motel. Autopsy results later concluded the victim had been shot once in his back, per court documents.

Wilcox is currently in custody, as is another defendant in the case.

