DNA evidence leads to murder charge against KCMO man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing second degree murder charges in the August 2020 death of Anthony Taylor.

Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutors announced Friday they’ve charged Michael L. Finnell, 28, with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, on the afternoon of Aug. 3, 2020 , Taylor, 26, told his sister he had been in an argument with someone, who police later identified as Finnell.

In a timeline outlined in the probable cause statement, police believe that around 4:15 p.m., Taylor and the suspect were arguing in the area of 4400 Indiana, which turned into a shooting two blocks south near 46th Street and Indiana.

Taylor left the scene in his car. He later crashed his car into a building at 4926 Swope Parkway.

A shell casing found near 4600 Indiana Avenue was matched with a bullet recovered during Taylor’s autopsy.

Finnell’s DNA was matched to a scope on a gun connected to the shooting.

Police took Finnell into custody on April 7, 2021 following a traffic stop. He remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .