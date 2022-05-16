Douglas County Sheriff investigators locate vehicle possibly involved in fatality crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators suspect they have located the vehicle that struck a motorcycle , resulting in a fatality crash Saturday evening on East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle was seen in the greater Kansas City area.

The collision resulted in the death of 9-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard, of Eudora, Kansas, who passed away Sunday morning.

A 54-year-old man who police say was Brouhard's grandfather was also injured in the crash.

Witnesses say the driver of a white van, believed to be a Ford Transit Connect XL Model 2013-2019, moved from a stop sign at the Kansas 10 Highway off ramp, striking a motorcycle in the intersection. The driver reportedly continued down the ramp after the collision.

Police used the van's bumper, left on the scene of the crash, and eye-witness reports to determine a suspect vehicle description.

“Deputies and detectives have worked tirelessly since this tragic event to obtain any information about the suspected driver and vehicle. We will continue to do everything we can to bring answers for Brooklyn and her family,” Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said in a release. “We thank everyone who has assisted so far, and we continue to make a plea to the driver to turn yourself in.”

Investigators are still working to identify the driver's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 785-843-0250 and reference case number D22-09801.

