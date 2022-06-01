Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Douglas County sheriff: Suspect identified in hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old girl

Brooklyn Brouhard, 10, killed in May 14 wreck
Brooklyn Brouhard.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo provided by Brouhard family
Brooklyn Brouhard, 9, of Eudora, Kansas.
Brooklyn Brouhard.jpg
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 17:16:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver suspected of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed 10-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard.

Brooklyn, 10, was on a motorcycle with her grandfather on east 1900 Road and Kansas 10 when the crash happened.

The driver of a white van hit the motorcycle then fled the scene.

Witness interviews helped identify the suspect, according to Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister.

Armbrister said that the suspect's identification will not be released at this time ,because doing so would hinder the ability to bring the man into custody.

“Once the driver is apprehended and we can provide more information, we believe the community will understand the circumstances," Armbrister said in a statement.

A warrant has been issued for the man's arrest and authorities are actively searching for him.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock