Douglas County Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Kansas River in Lawrence as 57-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found in the Kansas River in Lawrence on Dec. 21 as Melinda Sue McCluskey, 57, according to a press release on Friday.

There is no indication at this time that foul play was involved in McCluskey's death, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Her last known address was in rural Edgerton, Kansas.

McCluskey was first reported missing by her family on Dec. 3.

The results from the coroner's report are pending, per the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.