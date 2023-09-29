Driver dies after crashing into tree in south KCMO Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver succumbed to his injuries after crashing into a tree Thursday night in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver lost control of a Chevrolet Cobalt while traveling southbound on Brookside Boulevard near East 53rd Street at a high rate of speed at around 9:51 p.m. The vehicle then left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

