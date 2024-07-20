Driver dies after his vehicle slammed into drive-in restaurant in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday at approximately 4:44 AM.

Police stated in a news release the driver of a 2008 Nissan Altima was going south at 4:44 a.m. on Noland Road near East 35th Street.

The driver lost control of the Altima and the vehicle ran off the road and slammed into the restaurant.

This fatal crash was the second Saturday morning in Independence.

A pedestrian was struck and killed about 2 a.m. on U.S. 40 Highway near Crysler Road.

The names of the victims were not released Saturday morning.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.