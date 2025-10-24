KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood Police Department determined that the driver's actions were "not a contributing factor" in the crash that claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy on Monday, Oct. 13.

Leawood police conducted interviews with the driver involved, who remained at the scene and was cooperative throughout, as well as multiple eyewitnesses.

Driver found not at fault in fatal crash that killed 10-year-old Leawood boy

Officers also analyzed the physical evidence from the scene and searched for available video footage of the crash.

According to the investigation, Duke Ommert, who was wearing a helmet and riding an e-scooter, started across Lee Boulevard mid-block from the east side of the roadway when he was struck by an approaching southbound vehicle.

The driver stopped the vehicle immediately after the collision.

Duke died from his injuries Wednesday at a local hospital.

He was in the 4th grade at Brookwood Elementary School.

"As our community grieves this tragic loss, the Leawood Police Department reminds everyone—motorists, cyclists, scooter riders, and pedestrians—to remain alert, stay aware of their surroundings, and look out for one another on our roadways," the Leawood Police Department said.

