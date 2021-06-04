Driver sentenced to 20 years for 2018 crash that killed 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in a 2018 crash that killed four people.
Victoria Brown, 27, fled from police in a stolen Jeep on June 1, 2018, and crashed into another vehicle, a Dodge Avenger, near East 23rd Street and Television Place.
Shawn Johnson, Aaron Daniel, Anthony Belton, Jr. and Amanda Perry were killed as a result of the collision.
Johnson, Daniel and Belton were in the Dodge. Perry was a passenger in the Jeep.
Brown pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree murder for the crash.
She was sentenced to four 20-year sentences to be served concurrently.
