Driver sentenced to 20 years for 2018 crash that killed 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in a 2018 crash that killed four people .

Victoria Brown, 27, fled from police in a stolen Jeep on June 1, 2018, and crashed into another vehicle, a Dodge Avenger, near East 23rd Street and Television Place.

Shawn Johnson, Aaron Daniel , Anthony Belton, Jr. and Amanda Perry were killed as a result of the collision.

Johnson, Daniel and Belton were in the Dodge. Perry was a passenger in the Jeep.

Brown pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree murder for the crash.

She was sentenced to four 20-year sentences to be served concurrently.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .