Driver suffers critical injuries after striking light pole, parked car, tree in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is in life-threatening condition after a collision Wednesday night in Kansas City Missouri.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a black Ford Escape was traveling east on Linwood Boulevard at high speeds, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Near Cypress Avenue, the driver of the Ford traveled off the road to the right and a metal light pole. The driver then continued moving through the grass to the east and struck a parked silver Acura TSX that was not occupied. Finally, the driver crashed into a large tree and came to a stop.

The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KCPD says the driver remained in life-threatening condition Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the crash.

