Drunk juvenile arrested after firing gun in gas station, apartment complex in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An apparently drunk juvenile fired a gun inside a QuikTrip bathroom, then fired more shots outside an apartment complex Sunday night in Overland Park before police arrested him after he passed out in a stranger's residence.

The male juvenile entered the QuikTrip at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Metcalf Avenue by himself shortly after 10:15 p.m., then "pulled out a pistol as he was entering into the men’s bathroom and (fired) two rounds,” Overland Park police said in a statement.

Nobody else was inside the bathroom at the time.

After entering the bathroom, the juvenile immediately left the convenience store and went to an apartment building in the 6200 block of Foster Avenue, where he fired more rounds in the front entryway of a building at the complex.

A witness later called police to report an unknown person had passed out inside their residence.

The juvenile — who apparently knew the resident's daughter, according to police — left the house and was outside the residence by the time police arrived. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Johnson County.

There were no injuries in either incident, according to police.

