Edwardsville firefighter hospitalized due to heat-related illness after responding to mobile home fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Edwardsville, Kansas, firefighter was hospitalized Saturday evening due to heat-related illness after responding to a mobile home fire.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Edwardsville Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Blake Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, heavy smoke and fire was reported to be showing from a mobile home, and several children were reported to be inside.

"Firefighters initiated an aggressive search for victims and simultaneous fire attack," per a release from the Edwardsville Fire Department.

Nobody was found inside the home and neighbors told fire crews that everyone who had been inside the mobile home was accounted for.

Crews extinguished the fire within 15 minutes and the home was ventilated.

Initial investigation determined that the fire was accidentally started.

One Edwardsville firefighter was transported to an area hospital due to heat-related illness.

No civilian injuries were reported in the blaze.

Fire departments from Bonner Springs and Kansas City, Kansas, assisted the Edwardsville Fire Department in responding to the fire.

