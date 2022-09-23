Leavenworth man convicted on 2 counts of aggravated assault in February standoff where he charged at police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault Friday for an incident in February.

Donald Barden Jr. 32, was engaged with Leavenworth and Lansing police in a standoff in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 near 5th and Seneca streets.

Police said Barden was standing in the middle of the intersection armed with a pistol.

Officers reportedly worked to de-escalate the situation but shot Barden as he raised his gun and ran toward officers .

Barden was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital and treated for his injuries as he was shot several times.

Investigation later revealed his gun was unloaded, but “that fact was impossible for the officers to determine while Barden was wielding it,” according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Thompson reports Barden has since healed.

Sentencing is set for 11 a.m. Oct. 28.

