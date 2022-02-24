Man involved in standoff shot by police in Leavenworth, charged in incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man involved in a standoff and later shot by Leavenworth and Lansing police now faces several charges in connection to the incident.

Donald Barden Jr., 31, had an encounter with police around 5 a.m. on Feb. 13 after a woman reported a man was armed with a gun.

Officers responded to the area of 4th and Miami streets.

While doing so, they encountered Barden standing in the middle of the intersection near 5th and Seneca streets .

Officers blocked traffic and began negotiation tactics with Barden.

He allegedly ignored commands, waved his gun around and made suicidal statements.

Around 6:20 a.m., Barden then allegedly ran toward officers while pointing a gun in their direction.

Officers from Leavenworth and Lansing shot at Barden, striking him.

He was transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Barden was released from the KU Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday and was arrested.

He's charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

