Employee charged in connection to deadly hit-and-run Thursday at KU Cancer Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An employee at the University of Kansas Health System has been charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that left a 94-year-old man dead.

Court record show Kelsi Carmack, 24, is charged with one count of failing to stop at an accidental known death.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at the parking garage of the University of Kansas Cancer Center, a branch of the KU Health System.

William Ward, 94, was identified as the victim in the incident.

The Westwood Police Department responded to the scene and located Ward.

Carmack initially fled the scene but was later located and taken in for questioning.

Court records list the hospital system as Carmack's employer.

The hospital system released a statement Thursday night where it referenced one of its employees involvement in the incident.

"Employees and health system leaders are feeling what many in our community are experiencing… shock and extreme sadness in this moment," a spokeswoman said in a press release Thursday night. "We are dedicated to helping and healing patients, and so the news that this accident involved an employee is especially tragic to us on many levels."

