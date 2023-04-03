Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson captured in Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An escaped Ray County, Missouri, inmate on the run since Tuesday, March 28, is back in custody.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers says Justin Robinson was taken into custody Monday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Childers posted on Facebook that he believed Robinson was on his way to Texas.

Several agencies launched a search for Robinson last week after his escape from the county jail, where he had been detained for allegedly stabbing his pregnant girlfriend on Jan. 30.

Robinson and a second inmate were able to escape from the jail in an alleged coordinated attack on a jail employee.

Childers released surveillance video of the attack last week.

The sheriff said additional information will be posted later Monday.

