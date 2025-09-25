Evacuation underway due to gas leak at Indian Hills subdivision in Lexington, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An evacuation is underway due to a gas leak at the Indian Hills subdivision in Lexington, Missouri, Thursday afternoon.

Emergency personnel are on the scene, according to the City of Lexington.

The subdivision includes the area of Lakeview Drive, Tomahawk Lane and Arrowhead Road. Officials said people should avoid that area as well as Martin and Stephens lanes.

Back in April, the Lexington community dealt with grief and frustration after an explosion and fire killed a child and injured his father and sister.

The deadly explosion led to an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A preliminary report revealed the gas company, Liberty Utilities, did not properly mark an area where the gas line was hit. It also stated that emergency personnel crews did not notify neighbors or residents despite being on scene for three hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.