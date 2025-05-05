NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Lexington, Missouri, gas pipeline explosion

LEXINGTON, Mo. — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary investigation Monday into the deadly gas line explosion in Lexington, Missouri.

The April 9 explosion killed 5-year-old Alistair Lamb and injured his 10-year-old sister Cami and their custodial father, Jacob Cunningham.

LINK | 'It's a long road ahead': Lexington remembers boy killed, family members injured in explosion

Monday’s report focused on outlining the facts and circumstances around the explosion. The NTSB will follow up with a more comprehensive report detailing any changes or recommendations. That report can take several months.

Monday’s report did establish the official timeline of events, which started at 4:14 p.m. when workers with Alfra Communication called 811 to report damage to a gas line near 18th Street and Franklin Avenue. Alfra was installing a fiber optic line for Sellenriek Construction at the time the gas line — operated by Liberty Utilities — was struck.

The NSTB's preliminary report found that, at the direction of Liberty Utilities, a business 15 feet away from the leak was evacuated before the explosion, but it was the only building evacuated before the explosion around 7:42 p.m.

"The National Transportation Safety Board's investigation is ongoing," investigators wrote in the report. "Future investigative activity will focus on Liberty Utilities' responses to 811 requests, leak and repair history, emergency response and isolation procedures, record keeping, pipeline safety management system, operator qualifications, and public awareness program; state safety oversight; and local emergency response and evacuation procedures."

LINK | An in-depth look at records before Lexington, Missouri, fatal home explosion

Less than two weeks after the deadly explosion, Cunningham filed a wrongful death lawsuit against four companies involved in the explosion.

On April 30, the city of Lexington released its report on the first responder response throughout the incident. You can read that report at this link.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—