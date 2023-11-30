‘Everybody knew him’: Neighbors remember 5-year-old who died after falling from KCMO apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crime scene outside the Grand Boulevard Lofts is now a memorial for 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor.

Investigators believe Grayson died after falling from a window of the 17-story apartment building, and have listed his death as "suspicious."

Members of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department revisited the downtown apartment building on Thursday, when neighbor Kelsey Grzib urged them to find justice.

Police said Grayson’s mother is a subject of interest.

“We’re all mad,” Grzib said. “We’re very angry. We’re all just kind of numb.”

Grzib said she’s known Grayson his whole life. She said the boy loved dinosaurs, drawing, doing puzzles and writing on the windows with special markers.

“I had (Grayson’s window drawing) in my daughter’s room, on one corner. I just erased what he wrote, like, not too long ago,” Grzib said.

Multiple tenants told KSHB 41 News the windows in Grand Boulevard Lofts, located at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard, only open about six inches. Although, many admitted they could bypass the safety mechanisms that prevent the windows from opening farther.

Grayson attended Primitivo Garcia Elementary School in the Kansas City Public School District. Principal Jaqueline Tanner sent a letter to parents calling his death a "deeply tragic event," and said counselors will be available to students and school staff members.

The memorial in the alleyway where police located Grayson’s body includes flowers, toys, cards, pictures and more.

“Everybody knew him,” said Grzib.

KCPD spokesperson Capt. Corey Carlisle said investigators are determining whether this is a homicide case or a case of child endangerment or neglect. KSHB 41 News has made requests with KCPD and the Missouri Department of Social Services to learn more about the child's past.

