KCPD identifies 5-year-old who fell from apartment building; mother listed as subject of interest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified a young boy who fatally fell from an apartment building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday.

Just after 11 a.m. on that day, police responded to an alley near east 10th Street and Grand Boulevard and found the boy.

On Wednesday, KCPD identified the boy as 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor.

Though the investigation into his death continues, detectives believe O'Connor fell from a window.

Investigators are still working to determine how he fell.

Detectives said his mother is subject of interest, though they're still working to decide if his death is homicide or child neglect/endangerment case.

Police said detectives are working diligently with with the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

—

