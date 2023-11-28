KCPD: Boy found dead in alley fell from nearby apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The boy found dead in an alley in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday morning fell from a nearby apartment building.

KCPD announced the update to its investigation Tuesday and continued to label the boy’s death as “a suspicious death investigation.”

A passerby found the child’s body around 11 a.m. near East 10th Street and Grand Boulevard

Police said “surveillance footage confirms the child fell from the building” and noted that “any potential criminal charges will be referred to the (Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office) for review” at the conclusion of the investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding how the child fell is still under investigation,” KCPD said in a statement to media outlets.

Police will not release the child’s identity until it “has been confirmed and family has been notified.”

KCPD said it “may take several weeks” before all reports are received from the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

