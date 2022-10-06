Ex-wife charged with shooting US Army officer ex-husband at Fort Leonard Wood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that a woman has been charged with assault in the attempted murder of her ex-husband, a U.S. Army sergeant, earlier this week at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in the U.S. District Court in Springfield with allegedly shooting her ex-husband shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the former spouse’s residence.
The ex-husband, who was not identified in a release from federal prosecutors, is an active-duty U.S. Army soldier who lived at Fort Leonard Wood.
According to federal prosecutors, the ex-husband called 911 prior to the shooting to report a disturbance involving Hamilton.
He said Hamilton was at his residence armed with a handgun and demanding to see their 7-year-old child.
The dispatcher noted that she could hear a woman’s voice yelling in the background during the 6-minute call.
After the line was disconnected, an active-duty military police officer arrived at the residence and could hear the ex-husband yelling, “Help me. I’ve been shot.”
The military police officer also saw Hamilton in the driveway outside the residence with a handgun.
Hamilton complied with the military police officer’s command to lie on the ground and was handcuffed.
The ex-husband, who had been shot in the left shoulder, also was found lying in the driveway.
