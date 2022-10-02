Excelsior Springs suspect dies following shooting involving police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect who injured an an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, police officer in a shooting on Saturday has died from injuries following the exchange of fire, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office as 64-year-old Carl J. Carrel, of Excelsior Springs.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday, after two Excelsior Springs officers recognized Carrel, who was known to have a warrant for allegedly assaulting an officer.

The officers attempted to stop Carrel, but he drove away to Kearney Road, officials say.

When the officers attempted to box Carrel in at a traffic light by surrounding him from the front and behind with their vehicles, the man reportedly fired at the vehicle in front of him, striking an officer in the wrist.

The officer behind the man fired back, striking the man in the head.

The Clay County Sheriff said on Saturday that Carrel sustained life-threatening injuries, before announcing on Sunday morning that he had passed away.

The officer who was injured is in stable condition and requires additional surgeries, the sheriff's office says.

The investigation from the Clay County Sheriff into the shooting is ongoing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .