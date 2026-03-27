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Excess speed, alcohol believed to be contributing factors in Platte County fatal crash

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KSHB
The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on Sunday, March 22, 2026, that killed a passenger, Park Hill High School student Tessa Walker.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday regarding a crash early Sunday morning that left one teen dead and injured four others.

The deadly crash involved a 2024 BMW M4 sedan that was southbound on Missouri 45 Highway around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in rural Platte County.

The vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Riverside, Missouri, teen, was traveling at a speed of over 100 mph when the driver lost control and left the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn before catching on fire, according to a preliminary investigation by police.

The driver, two juvenile passengers and a Kansas City, Missouri, teen, 18, suffered minor to severe injuries. The fourth passenger, Tessa Walker, 18, of Kansas City, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene, per a press release from the sheriff’s office.

At this time, investigators believe excess speed and alcohol played a role in the crash, although the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team is still investigating the preliminary circumstances that led to the incident.

Details of the full investigation will be sent to the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges once completed, according to a press release.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

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