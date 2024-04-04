Family 'concerned' as search for '1923' actor Cole Brings Plenty continues amid domestic violence allegation

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Police said the search is continuing for actor Cole Brings Plenty, who was last seen Sunday when he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident.

The Lawrence Police Department said its drone team was operating south of the city on Thursday hoping to uncover any leads.

"We’re in close contact with the family, who are very concerned as the days pass," the department said in a statement.

The department also said its working with the MMIWG2ST Chapter of Lawrence, an organization that works to stop violence against Native women.

On Sunday, police responded to an apartment in Lawrence on reports of a woman screaming for help.

The department said it has probable cause to arrest Brings Plenty, though it said it's not able to release further information.

"Our detectives continue to follow leads since the events that occurred early Sunday morning," the department said. "The details of the incident will not be discussed, as we’ve said, because of the nature of the ongoing investigation. Our immediate need is to locate Brings Plenty."

Bring Plenty's car — a 2005 Ford Explorer bearing Kansas license plate 368PXB — was last seen on U.S. Highway 59 south of Lawrence.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Bring Plenty is an actor in the show 1923, a spinoff of the popular show Yellowstone.

