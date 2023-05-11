Family of man killed by Independence police files lawsuit against city, officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man killed by Independence police officers in March 2022 filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Independence and the two officers who fatally shot him.

On March 11, 2022, Tyrea M. Pryor was killed shortly after he crashed near U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road.

Before the shooting, Independence police had responded to the 800 block of West College Street on reports of a disturbance.

When responding officers arrived, a white vehicle sped off and later crashed. It was later determined Pryor was driving the vehicle.

Before the shooting unfolded, three officers encountered Pryor "moaning from agonizing pain with noticeable significant lower body injuries," the lawsuit said.

An officer attempted to help Pryor from the backseat and told investigators he spotted a gun and tried to secure it.

The officer later told investigators he stopped because the gun was stuck.

Shortly after, the officer heard someone from the back of the car say, "he's reaching again, he's reaching again," followed by, "he's got a gun, he's got a gun."

Moments later, two of the officers shot and killed Pryor. He was shot 15 times, according to the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Pryor's family is suing the officers for excessive force in violation of the fourth amendment.

They're also suing Soule, Welsh and the City of Independence for wrongful death and wrongful death negligence/gross negligence.

Pryor's family alleges the officers violated his fourth amendment rights by using excessive force.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the City of Independence and Independence Police Department for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

