Family pleads for information in murder of mother of 7

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Over the course of a year, Alesha Reade’s family has received very minimal information on who may have taken the life of the 45-year-old mother.

But none of it solid enough for law enforcement to arrest anyone.

And so, her children are pleading for the community to speak up so they can have some closure.

"I went through the first year of firsts without her, and she should be here. She shouldn't have been taken," Sandrea Brown, Reade’s daughter said.

Time hasn't done much healing for Reade's loved ones.

The mother of seven went missing a year ago Wednesday.

"We had instances in the past where she kind of went AWOL," Brown said. "But when I personally found out this last time, I just felt something was different."

According to authorities, Reade was last seen alive in Independence at a Fav Trip gas station on 23rd street across from Hill Park.

Since then, detectives released new information, revealing that Reade was a passenger of a dark-colored Volkswagen Passat at 8:40 p.m. that evening.

"We just run through every scenario that you can think of," Brown said.

Two days later on Feb.11, someone found Reade dismembered near Cameron and Easley Roads, North of 210 Highway in rural Clay County.

The discovery happening on the same day she was reported missing.

"The way that she was killed was pretty gruesome, you know," Cameron Heaves, Reade's son said. "And it's like, to think that somebody could do that to another human being, it's just sometimes unfathomable."

A spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff's Office says they've received only a single tip in this case.

To change that, Reade's family is putting up a $5,000 reward. This is in addition to the $2,000 the KC Crime Stoppers is offering for any information leading to an arrest in her case.

"You may think that the information you have is minimal, but it may be just what the detectives need to piece everything together," Brown said.

In meantime Reade's young grandchildren still ask about her.

"It's really hard because he doesn't fully understand," Brown said. "All he knows is that she's not ever coming back."

Anyone with information can call detectives at the Clay County Sheriff's office at 816-407-3723 or can remain anonymous by calling the KC Crime Stoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

