Family pleads for justice in murder of KCMO mother of 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a growing memorial off St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard, where in the early hours of Jan. 25, a mother of five was gunned down .

According to family members, Pebbles Harr, 44, died the same way her mother did more than 20 years ago.

"She just went through a lot of trauma, she just needed help," Jessie Yeager, Harr's cousin said. "She thought that she could help herself. She didn't want help from anyone else. She held it all in."

It eventually led down a path of substance abuse for Harr, who lost her home.

"In the mentality that she was in, she thought she was out here helping homeless women and men out," Yeager said. "When in actuality, she was the one who needed all the help."

Relatives attempted to get Harr in a better situation.

"She wasn’t just a homeless person. She was someone who was fighting addiction, mental illness, you know, so many times I tried to get her help," Sunshine Tricarico, Harr's sister said.

Tricarico said Harr was scheduled to see therapist this month, before her life was cut short next to a thrift store.

"My sister deserves some sort of justice," Tricarico said. "She was the most kind of soul that you'd ever meet, so to be taken so violently, it’s horrible."

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department hasn't released a possible motive in Harr's killing.

"There's nothing that she did to anybody that would have her deserve that," Joshua Stidham, Harr's cousin said.

There are several cameras near where the crime occurred, but police still need the public’s help.

"The littlest thing, please call up and let us know, please," Tamey Duffer, another of Harr's cousins said.

There's a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case.

"She’s a beautiful person, she didn't deserve this," Stephanie Soliz, Harr's cousin said.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the KC Crime Stoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), or the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .