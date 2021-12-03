Family raising funds for funeral of child killed in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of the child killed in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday has started a fundraiser to help pay for her funeral in Illinois.

Cletus "Cee" Reed identified the 7-year-old girl, his daughter, as Cariya Reed.

She was killed by her mother's boyfriend in an incident that also resulted in life-threatening gunshot wounds to her mother and the injury of her 3-year-old stepbrother.

Reed received the call that his daughter had been killed on his birthday, according to the GoFundMe started by his brother.

Reed told KSHB 41 News that the funds would be used to help transport Cariya's body back to Illinois for the funeral since that's where Cee's family is from.

"She was so deeply loved and would outshine the sun on any day that she smiled," he said of his daughter.