FBI agent opens fire, kills alleged armed subject while serving search warrant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An FBI agent in Kansas City helping to serve a search warrant Monday morning opened fire and killed an allegedly armed subject.

An FBI spokesperson said agents with the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force were serving a federal search warrant Monday in the 3000 block of NW 73rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Agents allegedly announced their presence and knocked on the door of the residence without success.

Authorities entered the residence where they encountered an allegedly armed man.

An agent opened fire and struck the subject, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The FBI is reviewing this agent-involved shooting,” FBI spokesperson Bridget Patton said in a release. “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under view by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

Patton said the investigation is ongoing and, as a result, did not have further details to provide.

