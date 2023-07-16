FBI investigates ATM bank robbery in Belton Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI of Kansas City responded to the Bank of America at 1818 E North Avenue in Belton, Missouri, on July 15 on reports of an ATM bank robbery.

No one was injured in the robbery, which occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m.

According to statements provided to law enforcement, two suspects approached a victim, who was working on an ATM, and threatened the victim. The suspects fled the scene with an confidential amount of money, per a press release.

One of the suspects is described as a black male, who was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark colored pants, white shoes, a black mask and orange gloves.

The other suspect is described as a black male, who was wearing a white hoodie, light colored pants, black shoes, a black mask and black gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact the FBI of Kansas City at 816-512-8200.

